Albany storm repairs could take months, possibly years to complete

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After two major natural disasters in less than two years, Dougherty County leaders said they need outside assistance to recover.
But they said the recovery process will still take months, potentially even years.
Dougherty County has been hit now by not one but two traumatic natural disasters in less than a two year time span.
Because of that, it could potentially take years for the county to recover after Hurricane Michael.
A disastrous event devastated one community still reeling from tornadoes that swept through the area less than two years ago.
“We had projects already lined up in response to the storms we had in 2017,” said EMA Specialist Jenna Chang.
But completing those projects in Dougherty County will become even more difficult in light of Hurricane Michael.
“There are repairs that have been done that are going to have to be done again, which slows down the completion of projects,” said Chang.
And these added storm repairs aren’t something the county can handle financially on its own.
“There are very strict rules about disaster funding not being co-mingled, but there are ways for us to increase the amount of a project we are able to complete,” Chang said.
Because of Michael, the county may be eligible for more funding from the state and federal governments.
Right now, the county is getting temporary assistance, and county leaders said they’re hoping for permanent work instead.
“We’re at those beginning stages of creating the projects, determining what the greatest needs are in the community and where we can best apply resources we might be eligible for to make this community more resilient moving forward,” said Chang.
County leaders are still encouraging every resident to apply for FEMA assistance.
This will determine how much funding the county will get for its storm recovery efforts.
Dougherty County leaders have also been able to deliver and provide over 200,000 meals to those in need after Hurricane Michael.
But they said this isn’t enough.
Officials said they are doing everything they can at the county level to get needed assistance.
But in the meantime they need more volunteers.
Chang said the Albany Relief and Recovery COAD is getting food out to the community.
But they need any able person to help them do this, especially when it comes to getting food to the elderly and shut-ins.
“And this isn’t just one sector of our population. This is all across the board, all walks of life, all geography of this county. Everybody is experiencing food shortages or food insecurities,” said Chang.
The COAD is located at 925 Pine Avenue.
You can go there if you need assistance or if you want to volunteer or drop off donations.
Also discussed at Monday’s county commission meeting, a new alert system will tell police officers where a car involved in a crime is, but it can also alert them to expired tags and plates, as well.
The Dougherty County Police Department wants to partner with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
This is a national organization made up of different law enforcement agencies.
Joining this agency would allow DCP to use a system that scans an area for license plates and tags.
It gives officers the locations of cars that may have expired tags, license plates and insurance.
And it gives them the location of cars that may have been used in crimes, like a robbery.
“That system, you can put in that vehicle, color, make, model and tag number and any vehicle in that area, it will bring it up for you that you go down the road and pass. It only takes a couple of seconds to read tags on any block or street,” said Lieutenant Steven Banks.
Dougherty County Commissioners will have to vote whether or not to approve this partnership at their next meeting.
DCP would eventually have to spend money on the system, with each set up for a DCP car costing around $20,000.
