Albany Rubo’s shooting suspect denied bond

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A judge denied bond for an Albany man accused of shooting his former co-workers.
Investigators believe Montravis Randall, 22, shot two people at Rubo’s grocery store located in East Albany Monday afternoon.
They charged him with three felonies - two charges of aggravated assault and one cruelty of children in the first degree - and one misdemeanor.
The owner of the store is still in the hospital, but the employee has been released.
No word on the owner’s health condition.
