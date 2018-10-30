Albany Rubo’s shooting suspect denied bond

Montravis Randall at his first appearance at the Dougherty County Jail (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Bohle | October 30, 2018 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 11:01 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A judge denied bond for an Albany man accused of shooting his former co-workers.

Investigators believe Montravis Randall, 22, shot two people at Rubo’s grocery store located in East Albany Monday afternoon.

They charged him with three felonies - two charges of aggravated assault and one cruelty of children in the first degree - and one misdemeanor.

The owner of the store is still in the hospital, but the employee has been released.

No word on the owner’s health condition.

