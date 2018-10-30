Albany police need your help locating murder suspect

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for the third suspect in a weekend murder, and officers are hoping you have information that can help lead to his arrest.
APD issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) on Tuesday for Dontavious “June June” Thomas, 30, who is being charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Johnny Young, 33, of Jackson, Mississippi.
Investigators said they responded to a homicide robbery at 1319 West Oglethorpe Boulevard a little after 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.
When they arrived, they found Young with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Javon Thomas, 18, and Key’Jylyn Norman, 20, have also been charged with murder.
Police described Dontavious as 5′9, weighing about 310 pounds.
Anyone who has any information on this case or Dontavious' whereabouts is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-3288.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.