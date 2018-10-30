Albany Humane Society needs volunteers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -The Albany Humane Society received a donation of dog food from a famous face Monday. Celebrity Chef Paula Deen donated dog food to the shelter.
Organizers said this was a donation the chef was passionate about.
The Humane Society also said they still need the community’s help to take care of the influx of animals in their shelter since the storm.
“We’ve had lots of animals come in, picked up as strays by animal control or owners having to turn them in because they were displaced. And, so we need food constantly. We need volunteers to come walk these dogs and we need you to spay and neuter," says Mae Gillespie.
The shelter said they currently have abut 140 dogs. Before Hurricane Michael there were only 28 dogs in the shelter.
