JUST IN: Two shot at Albany store

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Police are investigating a violent situation that occurred a short time ago in or near a store off Clark Avenue.
APD issued a media alert that two people were shot at Rubo’s Store in the 1300 block of Clark Avenue, and police are on scene, investigating.
Police say that two employees were targeted, and they have a suspect in custody. We are checking to learn the extent of the injuries.
APD’s preliminary investigation shows that the suspect may have been a former employee of the store, but this is a fluid situation, and officials say that all the facts are not in yet.
WALB is enroute to that location, and will ask APD officials for what information they can release, soon.
