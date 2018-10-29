TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/29/18): Syrupmakers make it 15 straight

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Cairo started the season with a pair of close losses in rival games.
Since, the Syrupmakers have rallied off 7 straight victories claiming the region title and the WALB Team of the week.
Cairo took down Shaw 45-14 last Wednesday.
The kept their region record perfect at (7-0) and gave them their 8th region championship in the past dozen years.
The run the program is on is astounding.
It's the 15th straight year they will host a playoff game in the first round.
They haven’t lost multiple region games since 2003.
After a slow start to the season, a change in offensive philosophies with a 2-quarterback system sparked an uptick in play.
“Try to play to their strengths. We were just trying to run an offense with two different guys, now we’re trying to run two different offenses to their strengths. I think that’s been the difference.," said 4th year coach Steve DeVoursney.
The offense is averaging 43 points per game in their last 4.
They scored a total of 21 in their first two losses to open the season.
Cairo closes the regular season at Dougherty Friday night.
