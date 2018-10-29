SWGA mobile home owner working to recover after storm damage

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia mobile home property owner said 90 percent of their properties in Southwest Georgia were damaged after Hurricane Michael, and they are still in recovery mode.
Darrel Ealum, the owner of Ealum Estates, said his properties in Colquitt, Dougherty, Lee, and Worth Counties suffered tremendous devastation.
He said they suffered multiple down trees, lost shingles, and widespread power outages.
He said it will take years for things to get back to normal.
Ealum said as of Saturday, their last resident finally received power.
“It’s going to be years. It really truly is because a lot of these folks here are not insured. So we’re having to directly help them. We’re in here helping them get their homes back to normal because many of them are uninsured themselves,” said Ealum.
Ealum said he and his family are working on a plan to get all of his residents insured before another disaster strikes.
In the meantime, it is important for everyone to fill out FEMA applications for additional help.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.