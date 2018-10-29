Sex offender back behind bars 8 months after serving 14-year sentence

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is back behind bars in Lincoln County less than a year after getting out of prison on a rape conviction.
Kevin Dale Gray, 47, was convicted of second-degree rape in 2003. He served just over 14 years before being released in February, 2018.
On Saturday, deputies say Gray picked up a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle under the pretense that he was taking her, two other adults and another juvenile out to eat. However, before picking up the other members of their party Gray reportedly took the girl back to his home because "he forgot his wallet," the report states.
Officials say the teen initially stayed in the vehicle when Gray went inside. He then came outside and told her he needed to charge his cell phone, so she went inside.
Once inside, deputies say Gray touched the girl inappropriately while she was sitting on his couch. She pushed him off and demanded he take her home.
Gray then took the girl home and dropped her off at the top of her driveway.
When deputies couldn't locate Gray, who was still on active parole, they used an electronic monitor he was wearing to find him on NC 16 heading toward NC 150 and he was taken into custody.
He was then taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor probation violation. He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.