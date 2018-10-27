Police warn parents of colorful meth pills that look like candy

Police warn parents of colorful meth pills that look like candy
Police are warning parents to be on the lookout for methamphetamine pills that look like candy (Vincent, Mykal)
October 27, 2018 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 2:36 PM

DUBLIN, GA (WAFB) - Police in Georgia are warning parents after they found methamphetamine pills that look like candy.

The Dublin Police Department posted images of the pills to its Facebook page as Halloween approaches.

“Please look through your child(rens) candies during this holiday season,” the department said online. “Any suspicions, please call our office or 911 to report. If shared with other counties, please contact your local police department or Sheriffs Department.”

The post read “Public Awareness: Methamphetamine Pills” and had two images of several blue pills that looks like SweeTarts.

PUBLIC AWARENESS ANNOUNCEMENT: Please look through your child(rens) candies during this holiday season. Any suspicions,...

Posted by The Dublin Police Department on Monday, October 22, 2018

Police did not say when or where the pills were found.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.