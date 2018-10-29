2 parents charged after unauthorized boarding of school bus

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Two parents are being charged after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission Friday morning.
The incident happened on Friday, October 26 on board the Purple Bus from Pecan Grove Primary. A spokesperson with Ascension Public Schools says at a regularly scheduled bus stop, two parents of a student on board got on the bus, which is in violation of school system policy. The bus driver asked the parents to leave, however, the parents reportedly resisted. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the scene.
“I am in full agreement with the position of the school board in that an unauthorized boarding of a school bus should be a zero tolerance act and result in an arrest,” said Sheriff Jeff Wiley.
The two parents are scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2019 at 9 a.m.
The principal of the school released the letter below to parents about the incident.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
This message is to inform you of an incident that occurred on Purple Bus this morning. All students are safe and parents of all involved have been contacted; but we want to make sure you have accurate information and dispel any rumors you may have heard about the incident.
At a regular stop, two parents of a student riding the bus entered the bus, which is a violation of policy. The bus driver requested the parents leave the bus and because of some resistance, law enforcement responded. The bus was able to transport students safely to the school.
We take this incident seriously and are grateful to our law enforcement partners who will investigate and respond appropriately.
I ask your help in addressing the important issue of student safety. A school bus is an extension of the school, and no unauthorized adults are permitted to enter a school bus at any time. We appreciate you working with us to keep Pecan Grove Primary a safe haven for children as it is our collective responsibility to provide the quality environment that our children deserve.
If you have any further questions, please feel free to call my office. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our school safe for children.
Sincerely,
Amy Champagne
Principal
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will have more on this story on 9News at 10. Check back later for more.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.