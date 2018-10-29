Kiss, fans prepares for 'End of the Road’ world tour

(CNN) - After 45 years of rocking audiences with its over the top live shows, Kiss has announced one last world tour for their fans.
"You wanted the best, you got the best - the hottest band in the land, Kiss!" said frontman and "The Starchild" Paul Stanley.
The living legends of larger than life live performances are hitting the road one last time. Kiss embarks on "The End of the Road" world tour.
"This is the very last tour," said bassist and singer Gene Simmons, aka "The Demon." "KISS, when it comes to your town, no matter where you are in the world, that's going to be the last time Kiss is going to be playing your town, period."
Stanley said the band loves each other, sounds terrific and is having a great time. They felt this is the time to go out and do a victory lap.
"We shake the heavens, we put on the best show on planet Earth," Simmons said. "Why would you want to do anything less than what lives up to the legend and legacy of Kiss?"
The band said the set list could feature upwards of 25 songs, but which ones are the band member's favorites to play?
For "The Catman" Eric Singer, it's "Do You Love Me."
"I always felt that song was the prototypical Kiss song," he said. "It has every element that represents what Kiss is all about."
"The Spaceman" Tommy Thayer's pick is "Black Diamond" from the first album, "and also 'Kiss Alive' because it's an epic tune, it's bombastic and it's our show ender, usually."
Stanley said "Rock and Roll All Night and Party Every Day" was a song that was synonymous with the rock band.
"And I'm sure (it) will be the last song we play, at the very end of the road."
Simmons said there are songs that are favorites of his for different reasons.
"At the end of the day, there's nothing like playing a song and watching the audience, watching the fans go nuts."
For a list of tour dates, go to KissOnline.com.
