INFO: Albany Christmas Parade adds Christmas Village for 2018

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The annual Georgia Peanut Festival in Sylvester was canceled due to Hurricane Michael, but arts and crafts vendors who planned to be there are getting a second chance.
Lori Farkas said that the Albany Christmas Parade will be adding its first ever Christmas Village market to the Christmas Parade in Albany on December 1st.
The market will be in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, with planned hours of 1 PM to 9 PM.
"The brewery is going to come on board and they will have live music that day, the first of December," said Farkas. "And we just thought it was one more avenue for people who do have arts and crafts to sell or food vendors to be able to make that extra money around Christmas time.
Vendors can join the market for free, but they must fill out an application to take part.
If you’re interested, call 229-347-0105 for more information and applications.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.