Heavy mettle: Young US team eyes gold at world championships

So much for the stage getting to world championship rookies Kara Eaker, Riley McCusker and Grace McCallum, each of whom looked right at home under the lights while standing next to Biles and 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd. Eaker's steady beam performance earned the 15-year-old a spot in the event finals while Hurd — who is markedly better than she was when she surprised the field and even herself in Montreal a year ago — will be in both the uneven bars and floor exercise finals with Biles.