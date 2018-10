A dry cold front passes Today. Skies clear and highs reach into the upper 70s. A cooler night is expected with lows in the upper 40s. A warming trend gets us into the lower to middle 80s by Halloween. Rain and thunderstorms arrive Thursday afternoon with a stronger front. Temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees. A seasonably cool weekend is expected. Highs around 70 and lows in the mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.