Douglas residents want to see change after weekend shooting

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - People in Coffee County are speaking out the day after shots rang out at a Douglas bowling alley.
On Monday, residents said the Rock N' Roll Bowlin and Sports Bar is a popular spot for locals. But after hearing about Sunday night’s shooting, they want to see change.
“It’s a family fun place you know. Things just happen sometimes,” said resident Dumonta Perry.
What happened Sunday night at Rock N' Roll Bowlin, left Perry speechless.
“I was like, man, I couldn’t believe that happened over there like that,” explained Perry.
The Douglas Police Department said gunfire rang out at the bowling alley leaving glass shattered across the parking lot.
One man, who asked not to be named, said he believes the parking lot is where the most trouble happens.
“They should definitely have some type of security outside in the parking lot. It’s not really well lit at all,” said the anonymous resident.
Police said that a disturbance started inside a room in the bowling alley, then spilled over into the parking lot.
Multiple cars were hit, but thankfully, police said no one was injured that they know of.
Sheena Odom said she is familiar with the room where it started.
“They have that little side area over there that they sometimes have parties and stuff like that at that kind of gets out of hand every now and then,” Odom explained.
Investigators with the Douglas Police Department said they don’t believe any shots where fired on the inside of the bowling alley.
They said not many people have come forward with information on what happened when police questioned them.
Odom said something needs to be done.
“It could use a little bit more patrolling sometimes, such as I’ve seen people get their feet run over, I’ve seen a lot of fights and stuff like this. So, they could use more security I do believe,” said Odom.
Some residents said they’ll go back to the bowling alley when they see improvements.
“Probably not for a while because you know, maybe after what happened they probably will do something about the security. It’ll be great to go back another time but not right now,” explained the anonymous resident.
While others said they aren’t concerned.
“Oh yeah, we’ll be back this weekend,” Perry said.
This case is still under investigation and Douglas police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
