Dougherty Co. voting precinct opened for early voting Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many Dougherty County voters filled the Candy Room with long lines for early voting, which is unusual for a Sunday.
Community leaders said a number of residents requested the opening of an early voting poll on a weekend, and the Dougherty County Board of Elections granted their request.
Leaders said this is the first time this has been done in awhile, and not every county is able to do this.
Some residents said they were happy with the opportunity since many are unable to vote during the week.
“We’ve been talking about this voter registration drive for a long time. Today he made sure that we would be able to start a voter registration drive because a lot of times through the week, people have to work and all. So we are making sure that our members and other members come out and vote because this is a very important election,” said Kelvin Crawford, voter.
Dougherty County Board of Elections staff said the Candy Room will be open for voters everyday this week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
