2 charged in weekend murder in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a homicide in Albany Saturday morning.
Javon Thomas, 18, and Key’Jylyn Norman, 20, are charged with murder and are facing other charges as well. Police are looking for a third man who was involved, driving a gray or silver SUV.
Investigators said they responded to a homicide robbery at 1319 West Oglethorpe Boulevard a little after 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.
When they arrived they found Johnny Young, 33, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
APD said Young came to Albany from Mississippi with his brother-in-law to buy rims.
According to APD, that’s when the two men came around the building and started shooting and then ran away.
Sunday, residents in the area said incidents like this should make the community come together.
“It’s a heartbreaking time for our community. Whenever a shooting like this happens, it doesn’t just devastate obviously the person in the family but also there’s threads unraveled in the community. You know there were people that cared about that person. There were places that, that person went to. And it’s hard not to grieve,” said Amna Faroogi, resident.
APD said Thomas went to the hospital with gunshot wounds a short time after the shooting.
If you have any information about this homicide, you’re asked to contact Albany Police immediately.
