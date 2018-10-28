Women’s Health conference focuses on survival

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - For 13 years representatives said that the Phoebe Women’s Health Conference has grown tremendously.
This year's focus was on cancer wellness.
They provided women with information on ways to detect, and prevent breast cancer with nutrition and exercise.
There was also information given on genetic testing and different options that women with breast cancer can take.
We were also told that this year’s theme was based off of survival.
“So this was just a women’s day and we are celebrating the women today. Trying to give them empowerment and get them energized and feeling good about themselves so hence the live well and be fabulous,” said Elena Roman, the Executive Director of the Phoebe Cancer Center.
There were also different vendors at the event.
You can contact Phoebe Cancer Center for the information given out at Saturday’s event.
