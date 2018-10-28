Statesboro group helps Colquitt with storm cleanup

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) -
After Hurricane Michael swept through Southwest Georgia, several cities got help from other folks throughout the state.
Contractors from Statesboro brought their equipment out to help our neighbors in Colquitt this week.
Piles and piles of broken down tree limbs cover curbside in Colquitt after Hurricane Michael left tremendous amounts of damage.
“We have never seen this kind of devastation,” said Colquitt Commissioner George Williams.
Williams said the city is grateful for the group of volunteers from Statesboro that came to help, in the middle of the mess.
“They’ve been a very very big asset to us,” he said.
They brought big equipment as well.
“Excubators and skit steers and to pick up the trash in some bodies yard and move to the side of the road,” said Matt Wood, the President of Ellis Wood Contractors.
The group had 25 to 30 volunteers from Atlanta and Macon.
They arrived Thursday to help the city get back on it’s feet.
“A lot of people just don’t have the means to move it out of their own yard. It’s to big or it’s too expensive to move it out of their yard to the side of the road and that’s what we are doing down here,” said Wood.
He said it’s all to lend a helping hand to a community that’s not their own.
“Just acres and acres of trees and damage and things that just gonna take this community and as well as other communities a long time to get over,” Wood explained.
Williams said their efforts are appreciated.
“We know there’s some hard times coming, some hard times a head of us but all we can do is keep our faith in the lord Jesus Christ and he’s going to bring us through it,” said Williams.
The Statesboro crew will return home, Sunday.
