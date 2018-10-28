Recreational pot measure has high interest in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Backers of legalizing marijuana in North Dakota have high hopes that voters will approve the drug's use for anyone old enough to drink alcohol. But they could be in for a bummer because opponents have spent far more money against the proposal. Critics say it would mean big problems for law enforcement and society. It comes as North Dakota still is setting up a medical marijuana system that voters approved by a wide margin two years ago.