National emergency relief funds available to American Legion members

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Leaders with the American Legion Post 512 in Albany, said there is help for veterans and their sons who have been displaced after Hurricane Michael.
The group said national emergency funds are available to legionnaires and sons of the American Legion up to $3,000.
Legion Post members who have sustained damage from a declared natural disaster could receive up to $10,000.
Leaders said funds will help individuals with immediate needs like temporary housing, food, clothing, and more.
“It is important for us because it just shows that American Legion, not only Post 512, other American Legion Post in the city and throughout the district, and the nation are concerned about the health, education, and welfare of our men and women who served," said Henry Mathis, Public Relations Officer at American Legion Post 512.
Leaders said if you would like to receive assistance, contact American Legion Post 512.
They also said each applicant must provide documentation showing they served the Country.
