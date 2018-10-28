Man grandson kills him, community mourns loss

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -
A community in Moultrie is mourning the loss of a 78-year-old Billy May, after his grandson kidnapped and killed him.
It was a hard topic to bring up to folks who say Billy May was well known in the community.
Not many wanted to speak on this tragedy, but one of May’s longtime friends tells me he could never imagine something like this happening.
"We grow up about 6 miles from here."
Junior Deas reflects on the land he and his longtime friend Billy May once shared.
"Where the trees are at, right over there, is Billy's land. His land joins mine."
He last saw May two weeks ago.
“He was feeling good, I hadn’t seen him in a while because now a days you get at our age you just pass. Now a days people don’t visit like they used to.”
And now he won’t have the chance.
“My wife called me and told me that Billy had been killed.”
"Its just hard to believe that something like this happened."
Just after 7 o’clock Friday, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says May was kidnapped, attacked and stabbed repeatedly inside his home of the 1800 block of Cannon Road.
The suspect, 27-year-old Jonathan Weaver, is the victims grandson.
“You don’t even think that your grandson would do something like that. I mean it had to be horrible for him to be knowing that was going on.”
Weavers was arrested and is facing 6 charges against him.
Deas says he would have never thought something like this could happen in his area.
“Its like any other friend or neighbor. When something like this happens we all expect just to pass on in our sleep or something, we don’t expect for a neighbor or friend to go like this.”
And says he can’t imagine what May’s family is going through.
“I just know it had to be, I can’t even think of what that would be like that family would do something like that to you.”
Friends of the victim tell me he planted roses and took them to the nursing home often, out of the kindness of his heart, and that he will be sorely missed.
May’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the GBI crime lab.
Here are his charges:
-Simple Battery
-Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults, Elder Persons, and Residents
-Kidnapping
-Poss. of a Firearm/Knife During the Comm of a Crime
-Agg Assault
-Murder (Felony & Malice)
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.