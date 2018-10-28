Leesburg woman helps linemen across SWGA

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) -
One Leesburg woman has been helping many linemen who came to assist Southwest Georgia after Hurricane Michael, and she’s been doing it mostly with her own funds.
Fergie Ferguson has helped hundreds of people during these two weeks, and tonight she says with faith, prayer, and your help, she could potentially help more.
“This is my passion, is to help people. To love people back to life,” said Fergie Ferguson, resident.
Fergie Ferguson, a resident of Lee County said when Hurricane Michael left destruction, she knew she had to immediately do something to help those in need.
“I was heartbroken because we started getting more and more messages saying Fergie, such and such on this one,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson, who was without power for days, instantly stepped in and helped hundreds of linemen across Southwest Georgia with hot meals, clothes, and a place to sleep.
“We didn’t just feed the linemen’s at that point, we fed the neighbors who came out. We fed the people who said they didn’t have power,” said Ferguson.
What started as a small gesture 24 hours after the storm, got bigger as women from across the U.S. reached out to her stating their loved one was working in the area but needed help.
“I didn’t feel like I could do it. And I couldn’t stand know that they were hungry, and I couldn’t help them,” said Ferguson.
That’s because she was jobless and low on funds, but turned to her friends to assist, and her faith.
“I prayed and said God, you can turn three fish and two loaves of bread, and I need you to help me. I want to make a difference,” said Ferguson.
WALB asked why she wanted to give up her last, to help hundreds of men she didn’t know, she said, it was because of a recent tragedy.
“We lost a very good friend, right before this. His name was Tyler Cook and that was another reason I reached out to these lost boys," said Ferguson.
Ferguson who has the word “love” all throughout her home, says she wanted to spread love to the men who laid down their life for many others.
“I did not want anyone to ever feel they were not loved. That they were not good enough, and that they were unseen,” said Ferguson.
Now Ferguson said although staff at First Bank of Leesburg have helped with donations, she would love the communities assistance in helping more men in the coming weeks.
