Dry and seasonable for start of work week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s hard to ask for a more beautiful day to wrap-up the weekend. Sunny skies will continue through our afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s. Get out and enjoy!
This evening, clear skies as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s by midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.
The seasonable and dry weather continues into Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° under sunny skies.
Sunny skies will continue into our Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will top out near 80° on Tuesday and lower 80s by Wednesday.
A good chance of rain for all of south Georgia is coming up on Thursday. Dry weather returns for the weekend.
MONDAY:
8AM: Sunny, 57°
NOON: Sunny, 72°
4PM: Sunny, 78°
