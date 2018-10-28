Chehaw Park reopens for its Spooktacular event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Chehaw Park opened its zoo for the first time since Hurricane Michael for their Spooktacular event this weekend.
Chehaw leaders said despite the zoo sustaining catastrophic damage, they wanted to open for one of their biggest events of the year.
Guest were able to celebrate Halloween by dressing up in costumes, participating in games, and win prizes.
Park staff said the zoo opened purposely for the event, but will close again for several weeks to continue storm recovery efforts.
“We felt that we had enough of the debris cleaned up. We didn’t have any safety concerns. So we went ahead put the animals out on exhibit, that we could put out on exhibit and went ahead and had the event,” said Ben Roberts, Deputy Director at Chehaw Park.
Park officials said a number of their events will still continue for the remainder of 20-18.
Leaders said the only event that is still in question, is the Festival of Lights event.
