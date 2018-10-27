Sylvester pushes forward with debris cleanup

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sylvester Public Works officials said that it will take months to get debris cleaned up from Hurricane Michael, but they are asking for cooperation from residents.
Piles of debris can be seen all over the City of Sylvester but officials are working daily to get it all cleared up.
The city is getting help from local contractors and FEMA for clean-up efforts.
The Public Works Department has street and storm work crews picking up debris Monday through Friday all across town.
The Public Works superintendent is asking residents to be patient with them during this process.
“I have a crew on the north side and I have a crew on the south side, so we are trying to balance it out so that no one will feel like there’s more assistance on one side of town than the other. We’ve just got to keep it balanced,” said Charlie Williams, the Public Works superintendent.
Williams said that the faster they pick up debris, the faster more people put it out. He projects that it’ll be months before all of it is picked up.
The city will also receive assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
They are not sure when that service will start but they said city workers will continue regardless.
Officials ask that residents separate debris in appropriate piles.
The debris doesn’t have to be any particular length, but it needs to be placed on the right of way.
