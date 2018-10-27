Sentencing in major meth ring case wraps up

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Court hearings wrapped up Friday for a case of a meth ring whose operations stretched across state lines.
The people in court on Friday were all facing 10 years or more in federal prison.
They all were connected to a major meth ring that crossed state lines into Florida.
The ring leader, Boris Fuller, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Federal Judge Leslie J. Abrams handed down the sentence.
Charles Peeler, United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said that he’s going to do everything he can to stop the flow of drugs in Southwest Georgia.
“Those individuals out there who are engaged in the drug trade or are considering engaging in the drug trade, don’t do it, stop, because we are not going away. This is not the last investigation of this magnitude. We are going to keep our foot on the gas when it comes to stopping the spread of illegal drugs in our community," said Peeler.
Peeler said this case was one of the most widespread cases he has seen.
