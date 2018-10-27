Radium Springs Memorial to include Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Plans for the Radium Springs Memorial Project have been approved after five people in Dougherty County tragically lost their lives in the January 2017 storms.
But the memorial project will now also include Hurricane Michael.
The $265,000 memorial will be centered around a tall, white column.
The column will have a piece of steel wrapped around it, to symbolically represent all of the materials ripped apart from homes during a storm.
It will be 12 feet tall with the names of each victim cut out of the steal.
“Because of the unusual nature of tornadoes and things, it inspired me to think of wrapping the steal around a column and that became the ribbon, if you will, that we could etch the names of the victims into that ribbon, so that it becomes a permanent part of that sculpture,” said Ronald Huffman, with Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions.
The bidding process for the project is underway.
And once construction begins, it is expected to take about two months.
