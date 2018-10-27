Pelham band feeds the soul with music and food for Seminole Co. band

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Pelham’s High School band showed a fellow school that they are Southwest Georgia strong.
They fed the Seminole County High School band and cheerleaders before the big football game Friday night.
“We can be foes on the fields and on the courts but when something like this happens in Southwest Georgia, we all come together because we are Southwest Georgia strong,” said Floyd Fort, the Pelham Schools superintendent.
The Pelham Hornet band decided to treat the Seminole County Indians before the big game.
“Seminole County was really struck hard by Hurricane Michael,” said Fort.
They fed them a meal and gave them disaster bags filled with supplies and a Bible from the Chamber of Commerce.
“We wanted to reach out to their students and let them know we are here for them and we appreciate them,” said Fort.
The Indians said they are more than grateful for the gift.
“It was very generous of them. I’m very grateful and I know our kids are very grateful,” said Dallas Burke, the Seminole County band director.
Although they may compete for a win, both teams said they are bonded together as one South Georgia.
“We always try to take care of each other in this part of the state,” said Burke.
“We get more from giving than receiving,” said Fort.
