No. 23 Utah rolls over UCLA 41-10 behind Moss' career night

Utah: The Utes avoided the letdown that has kept them from winning the Pac-12 South in previous seasons. Utah had followed home wins over Southern California in 2014 and 2016 with road losses, but there was no such slip-up this season. If Utah can maintain dominant play on both sides of the line of scrimmage for three more conference games, coach Kyle Whittingham will finally reach the Pac-12 title game for the first time on Nov. 30.