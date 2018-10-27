GDOT works to repair, replace road signs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael left over 1,500 road signs down across Southwest Georgia.
Now, more than two weeks later, the Georgia Department of Transportation is still working to get them repaired or replaced.
GDOT said about six or 7,000 signs need to be replaced.
So far crews have about 40 percent of that complete.
There are 10 to 13 crews from different areas in the state that have brought supplies and inventory to help tackle the problem.
Those crews are working from east to west.
They said everything to the east of I-75 should be finished after Friday.
Officials want to remind drivers to do their part as well on the roadways.
“Just be patient, be cautions and be gracious to your other drivers out there on the road. I saw a lot of really bad behavior driving after Hurricane Michael,” said Nita Birmingham, the communications specialist with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
You can report signs down by calling 511 or the Tifton sign shop at (229)- 386-3249.
