Fine fall weekend weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Following a wet start, rain moved out of SWGA early Friday afternoon. Since then partial clearing however clouds are returning and will linger into early Saturday. Otherwise gradual clearing and a light northwesterly breeze as highs only top the upper 60s. Full sunshine and seasonal mid 70s Sunday.
A weak front swings through with little fanfare early week. Temps vary with near to slightly below and above average. Lows will range form the upper 40s to low 60s and highs mid-upper 70s to low 80s. Rain returns with another cool down Thursday into Friday.
