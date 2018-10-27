Clouds hang tough today, sun returns Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A cool and a mostly cloudy day continues across south Georgia. The clouds will stick around through the evening, but we’ll see gradual clearing overnight. Lows Sunday morning will dip into the upper 40s to near 50°.
The sun makes a comeback for our Sunday as highs soar into seasonable levels of upper 70s.
We’ll remain dry for the first half of the work week. Sunny skies will dominate Monday through the first part of Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be near 80°. The lower 80s return for Wednesday before a cold front moves in.
There’s a good chance of rain late Wednesday lasting into Thursday. Rain chances stick around for the first part of Friday, but we’ll see clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 70s. Highs will only top out in the low 70s for Friday.
