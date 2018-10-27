Albany seaman returns home after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hours away from home, and left without a way to communicate with his family, one naval soldier journeyed home to Southwest Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
Timothy Justin Husted is an aviation boatswain’s mate for the U.S. Navy. He’s stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.
But when he learned of the devastation caused by Michael, he came back to Albany, where he grew up, to help the people who helped him get to where he is today.
A sailor twelve hours from home had one thing on his mind when Hurricane Michael swept through his hometown.
“The only thing I could concentrate on was, is my family okay, are my friends okay, is my town OK?” asked Husted.
Stationed in Norfolk, Virginia since 2015, Husted said he knew he had to get home to Albany when he saw just how devastating Hurricane Michael was.
“That’s why I wanted to come back. I wanted to give back to my community because they give back to me so much,” said Husted.
And Husted wasted no time helping his community in need.
“We’ll remove large trees, cut them down to size. We’ll do what we can to clean up,” Husted said.
Husted said it’s this drive to help others that led him to Virginia in the first place.
“This is what motivates me to stay in the Navy, this is what motivates me to come home. This is my hometown, this is where I’m from. Yeah I get to go out and see the world, but this is what I know like the back of my hand,” explained Husted.
For those feeling hopeless during the recovery process, Husted had some words of encouragement.
“We’ve risen up before, we can do it again,” Husted said.
Husted has worked with Samaritan’s Purse to clean storm debris and also provide supplies like food, water and tarps to those in need.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.