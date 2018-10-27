Albany Police investigating homicide

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are investigating a homicide robbery that happened in the 1300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Albany Police responded to a call at 11:02 a.m. to a shooting.
Officials said one male was critically wounded with a gunshot wound to the chest and a second male was taken to the hospital.
The male wounded with the gunshot did die from his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.
This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as details surface.
