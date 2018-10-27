Albany ARC finds new location after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Leaders with the Albany Advocacy Resource Center said Hurricane Michael destroyed their Adult Day building.
Now, they’re moving to a new location.
The deputy director of Albany ARC said their entire staff is excited about the big move, calling it a new beginning after Hurricane Michael.
Albany ARC staff said the roof of the old Adult Day Center on West Broad Avenue was completely blown off.
The Adult Day Center also had power issues, causing some of the medically fragile residents to be displaced.
Now the new facility at 123 Westover Road will house the program’s educational classes, physical and occupational therapy and more.
“It’s very exciting. My staff is very excited to have a new building to come to. Individuals are going to have a great space to be able to learn and adapt and be engaged with the community. We’re much closer to a lot of things going on here in the community. So we’re very excited,” said Albany ARC Deputy Director DeAnna Julian.
Moving crews started moving items into the new facility this week.
Leaders with the Albany ARC said they hope to open for operation on November 5.
They also plan to have an open house later this fall.
