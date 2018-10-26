YMCA hosts 80 Red Cross Volunteers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Staff with the Red Cross are staying at one of the Albany Area YMCA gyms while they serve this area after Hurricane Michael.
Nearly two weeks ago, the Y geared up to host 80 Red Cross volunteers and both sides say it’s been a blessing.
“When the community steps forward and starts, neighbors get to know neighbors, and then we have a chance to partner with an organization, that’s amazing and that’s a blessing,” said Dan Gillan, CEO of the YMCA.
The YMCA in Albany wanted to make sure the volunteers are taken care of while they take care of us.
“I have volunteers all the way from Alaska, California, and Hawaii,” said Shelter Manager Richard Collinson.
More than 80 volunteers are staying at the Albany Area Y while they serve hurricane survivors.
“They’re delivering disaster kits, clean up kits, mops, brooms, buckets,” said Collinson.
And it's the reception they're getting that's keeping them moving forward.
“Come back with smiles on their faces and interesting stories it makes my heart feel good because I’m supporting the volunteers that are going out there,” said Pam Meadows, Red Cross volunteer.
And Gillan couldn’t agree more.
“Sheltering, sharing their stories of what they see in our community and they come back here and have a nice place to sleep, a warm place to sleep, a hot shower, that makes the difference,” said Gillan.
Volunteers expressed they feel as if the Y is going above and beyond.
“They literally are bending over backwards to take care of us,” said Meadows.
The YMCA says the same.
“There aren’t enough thank you’s to go around and we appreciate it,” said Gillan.
Gillian added he has not gotten any complaints from his members at the Y, and said this is just an example of Albany’s strong sense of community.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.