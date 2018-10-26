Woman gets life sentence for Coffee murder

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Jasmine Williams was found guilty of Malice Murder and Felony Murder for the death of Greg Swinson.
Judge Andy Spivey, who presided over the proceedings, sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole, said Ian Sansot, Assistant District Attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Rumker.
The evidence presented at trial showed that Williams and Swinson, who were in the process of breaking up, were at Williams' residence on East Walker Street in September of 2017.
Swinson woke Williams' roommate to show him scratches on his back that he said Williams caused.
Williams took the stand and testified that she retrieved a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum long-barreled revolver from a hall closet, removed it from its holster, and approached Swinson with the gun in order to “scare” and “intimidate” him to leave.
She told the court that she raised the gun into the air and brought it down, in an attempt to strike Swinson in the head with it.
It was at this point the gun was fired, striking Swinson in the rear, right side of his head. The bullet exited from the upper, center portion of his forehead, and lodged in his left hand.
ADA Rumker argued that Swinson turned away from Williams in his last moment, instinctively raising his hands toward his head for protection.
In their two hour deliberation, the jury rejected Williams' arguments of accidental discharge and defense of her property, and determined that the state had made its case.
They convicted her of both malice murder and felony murder, which is causing the death of another during the commission of a felony; in this case, an aggravated assault.
District Attorney George Barnhill said that he is grateful to the hard work of Investigator Brittany O’Steen and the Douglas Police Department, whose diligence and professionalism ensured that justice was served for Greg Swinson and his family.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.