Widespread rain through early Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As a Gulf low tracks east showers are gradually spreading into SWGA this afternoon. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms likely tonight into the first half of Friday. Expect periods of heavy rain along with gusty winds. Look for rainfall amounts of 1"-2".
Tomorrow a front slides through clearing the rain out however clouds linger into the weekend. Drier air filters into SWGA which helps to clear us out bringing full sunshine Sunday. Temperatures a few degrees below average for the weekend with highs upper 60s Saturday but warmer mid 70s Sunday.
Another cold front sweeps through Monday virtually dry but with a much cooler air mass that settles in by midweek. Highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s while lows drop into the mid 40s.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.