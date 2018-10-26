Week 11: Friday night football schedule and scores

By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | October 26, 2018 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:41 PM

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - This week, several teams could clinch their region, making week 11 of football Friday an important one for several teams hoping to make it to the playoffs this season.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Colquitt County @ Tift County 

GHSA:

  • Camden  County @ Lowndes        
  • Houston County @ Lee County      
  • Northside, WR @ Valdosta      
  • Harris County @ Bainbridge      
  • Thomas  Co. Central @ Veterans      
  • Westover @ Americus Sumter      
  • Cairo @ Shaw      
  • (Thurs) Columbus  @ Dougherty      
  • Cook @ Crisp County      
  • Worth County @ Monroe      
  • Berrien  @ Early County      
  • Fitzgerald @ Brooks County      
  • Chattahoochee County @  Baconton      
  • Calhoun County @ Miller  County      
  • Randolph Clay @ Mitchell  County      
  • Seminole @ Pelham      
  • Terrell  County @ Stewart County      
  • Clinch  County @ Charlton County      
  • Atkinson County @ Irwin  County      
  • Turner  County @ Wilcox County             

GISA:

  • Brookwood @ Valwood      
  • Fullington  @ Crisp      
  • Tiftarea @ Deerfield Windsor      
  • Southland  @ Creekside      
  • Windsor @ SGA      
  • Westwood  @ Terrell             

GICAA:

  • Georgia Christian @ Sherwood     

Previous scores:

