Week 11: Friday night football schedule and scores

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - This week, several teams could clinch their region, making week 11 of football Friday an important one for several teams hoping to make it to the playoffs this season.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Colquitt County @ Tift County
GHSA:
- Camden County @ Lowndes
- Houston County @ Lee County
- Northside, WR @ Valdosta
- Harris County @ Bainbridge
- Thomas Co. Central @ Veterans
- Westover @ Americus Sumter
- Cairo @ Shaw
- (Thurs) Columbus @ Dougherty
- Cook @ Crisp County
- Worth County @ Monroe
- Berrien @ Early County
- Fitzgerald @ Brooks County
- Chattahoochee County @ Baconton
- Calhoun County @ Miller County
- Randolph Clay @ Mitchell County
- Seminole @ Pelham
- Terrell County @ Stewart County
- Clinch County @ Charlton County
- Atkinson County @ Irwin County
- Turner County @ Wilcox County
GISA:
- Brookwood @ Valwood
- Fullington @ Crisp
- Tiftarea @ Deerfield Windsor
- Southland @ Creekside
- Windsor @ SGA
- Westwood @ Terrell
GICAA:
- Georgia Christian @ Sherwood
