Valdosta food bank needs help to serve thousands in need

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Following Hurricane Michael, Second Harvest Food Bank in Valdosta is planning to pack and give away thousands of food boxes to people in need — and they need the public’s help to do it.
Second Harvest will begin packing disaster relief boxes, senior citizens boxes and Thanksgiving boxes.
Officials with the organization are asking for volunteers to help pack the boxes.
Officials said they want to give people in the community a chance to pitch in.
“The reason we are asking for volunteers in our Valdosta location is we know that the community has really been looking for a way to get involved in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and this is a great way to do it," said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest spokesperson.
McCall also said Second Harvest’s work relies heavily on volunteer help, especially having been so busy post Hurricane Michael.
Volunteers will help pack a variety of nutritious, shelf stable foods for those in need.
