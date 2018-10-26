Valdosta considers GDOT airport contract

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Regional Airport is asking the City of Valdosta to approve a resolution for $30,000 from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
The item is on the agenda for city council to discuss.
The Valdosta City Council is planning to consider a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation for up to $30,000 for some major changes.
The airport has requested funds for replacement of the guiding pilot lights, maintenance of flight runways and for the purchase of land south of the airfield.
“We’re always trying to entertain possibly another airline or increased flights, so we want to make sure our airport is kept up to date and maintained," said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.
Gayle said that there will be no use for city funds for this project.
WALB asked him if there was any reason to suspect that the resolution would not pass. Gayle said that they are competing against other cities for these funds, which means the issue is time sensitive.
The final amount for the contract will be decided after negotiations for the property to be purchased have concluded.
