Superior Courthouse damage leaves residents concerned

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) - Calhoun County officials said the Superior Courthouse experienced catastrophic damage to its basement during Hurricane Michael, but they’re doing everything possible to recover.
About two weeks ago, Hurricane Michael left this entire area flooded, leaving many documents damaged and some citizens concerned.
“As soon as you walk into the Courthouse, it hits you like a ton of bricks. It’s the smell of ammonia, and pee, and poop,” said concerned resident.
This describes the smell one resident in Calhoun County said she encountered when she walked into the County’s Courthouse on Wednesday to vote.
“I did not go in to vote. By this point, I’m just like...I can’t even stay in here. This smell is disgusting,” said concerned resident.
The concerned resident said she feared a sewage spill had occurred in the building but was told the smell was coming from the basement which is right next to the voting precinct.
County officials said a flooding in the basement did occur, but it was NOT a sewage spill.
“There is no smell to me. And I was down here after it flooded, it was wet and damped. You get that damped smell, but there was no odor,” said Tommy Manry, Commissioner for Calhoun County, District 4.
Commissioner Manry said the sump pump backed up causing the basement to flood which ruined thousands of items, including court documents.
“When it leaks or floods, it pumps the water out. Well when the electricity went off, the sump pump wouldn’t work,” said Manry
Officials said days after the Hurricane, inspectors tested the water and everything is clearing up while they work to remove all documents.
As for the concerned resident, she said whatever it is, she wants it fully taken care of.
“Even if it’s not poop and pee, it’s still mold and mildew that they’re breathing in to get rid of stuff, that should’ve already been taken care of,” said concerned resident.
County leaders said they are doing everything possible to get their basement fully cleaned. They also said to prevent this from happening in the future, they will purchase a generator so their basement will not flood.
