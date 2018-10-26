Safe and Sound: Teal pumpkins making Halloween safer

WALB Safe and Sound: Teal Pumpkin Project
By Tesia Reed | October 26, 2018 at 11:05 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 11:05 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a way for families to find safe locations to trick-or-treat for allergen-free snacks.

A lot of sweet treats contain things like dairy, wheat, peanuts and chocolate can trigger serious allergic reactions.

According to the Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, one in 13 children have a food allergy.

Teal Pumpkin Project

Teal is the new orange! Join us in kicking off this year’s Teal Pumpkin Project by watching and sharing our promo video and help make Halloween safer and happier for all kids! #TealPumpkinProject

Posted by Food Allergy Research & Education on Monday, October 8, 2018

For those with food allergies, participating in traditional Halloween festivities can be dangerous or even deadly.

The Teal Pumpkin Project helps relieve some of that stress.

“It keeps kids that have allergic reaction to candy and things like that a place to go and have fun too,” Barbara Bazzell, a project participant, said.

Participants can still pass out candy, but the Teal Pumpkin Project is a way to be inclusive and safer for all kids on Halloween.

There are so many low-cost options for non-food treats to hand out for the #TealPumpkinProject on Halloween! Whether you...

Posted by Food Allergy Research & Education on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Non food treats like stickers, bubbles or glow sticks can also be given out.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.