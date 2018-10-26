Red Cross serves 100,000+ meals across Southwest GA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Since Hurricane Michael, officials with the Red Cross said that workers and volunteers have served over 100,000 meals across Southwest Georgia.
With their partnering organizations, the Red Cross is currently packing up their Emergency Response Vehicles and serving about 5,000 meals per day to eight different counties.
Officials shared that at one point, they were serving about 10,000 meals per day because the need was so great.
“So getting these meals out will just help alleviate suffering. By doing this, we help bring some hope and a little bit of comfort to them to make this disaster a little bit more bearable," said Andy Brubaker, the Red Cross executive director.
Officials said there are volunteers from across the nation helping to serve the area, post Michael.
The Red Cross is partnering with Second Harvest in Thomasville and Southern Baptist in Bainbridge to feed the area.
Officials said these meals are available for anyone in need in your neighborhood or at local Red Cross access points.
