Morning showers likely

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Happy Friday, south Georgia. The chance for showers sticks with us through the morning hours. Rain coverage will decrease from west to east during the morning and early afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s.
A nice weekend is headed our way.
Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
Warmer air will work in for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies.
The dry weather continues into early next week with highs in the mid 70s. Highs approach 80 degrees by Wednesday.
Our next best chance of rain arrives Thursday.
