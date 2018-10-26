Miller Co. Schools start date pushed back due to damages

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - Miller County School leaders said students were supposed to return to school Thursday, but the start date has been push back to Monday due to the shambles left by Hurricane Michael.
The Miller County School Superintendent James Phillips said that after polling the school principals, he found a high number of teachers would miss the first day because of their individual conditions.
Schools without internet and wasted cafeteria food were also major factors in the decision.
Phillips said many roads are still impassable and some families are still displaced.
“The driving force for us not going back until Monday was one to give people time to get their power on. We had 900 residents in the county that did not have power as of Wednesday and now there’s about 157 I think,” said Phillips.
Phillips said the Miller County Board of Education will meet next week to decide if students will make up the missed days.
