Miller Co. officials warn residents of debris dangers

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - Areas across Miller County are still damaged and filled with debris, officials said that is making it dangerous for drivers.
Trees, power lines and debris is the sight many residents are still waking up to in Miller County.
County officials said they have enough debris in the area to fill 153 Olympic sized swimming pools.
WALB has been told that the US Army Corps of Engineers is contracted to start the process of debris removal.
Cory Thomas, the Colquitt city manager, said during this process, everyone should take precautionary measures while driving and walking.
“Be very cautious and be very patient. You know our roads are a little more congested because debris is being pushed to the roads, and just encourage people to be cautious and use every avenue of cautiousness,” said Thomas.
Crews should start picking up debris on Friday. They estimate it will take three to six months to finish the project.
Officials said it’s important for everyone to continue to put debris at the end of their road.
