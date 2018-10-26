Man walks onto Dougherty Co. school bus with gun

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Jaquavious Cleveland the man who walked on a Dougherty County School System school bus with a gun on Tuesday is not a Dougherty County student.
He walked on the school bus and refused to get off when he was asked.
Cleveland has been booked in the Dougherty County Jail and is being charged with the felony of bringing a firearm on a school bus and two misdemeanors of criminal trespassing and disruption of a public school.
WALB was told Cleveland got on the bus to speak with another student and that no one realized he had the weapon until he got off. Below is a timeline of the incident J.D. Sumner, the DCSS spokesperson, sent WALB:
- DCSSPD received the call at 7:45 a.m.
- DCSSPD officers responded to the incident location and arrived around 7:50 a.m.
- Around 7:50 a.m., DCSS officer made contact with the complaintant, bus driver and students. The officer was able to obtain a description of the suspect and provide it to responding back up units from APD. They proceeded to suspect’s apartment and made contact with the suspect at about 8 a.m.
- A DCSS officer arrived on scene shortly thereafter. The suspect was positively identified. He was taken into custody at about 8:15 a.m.
- At 11:10 a.m. the suspect was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
No one was injured, but Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that safety is their main priority.
“We are always concerned about safety and security of our students is our first priority. We began to ask ourselves the question of what could we have done differently. We have our bus stops that are public, and he got on with a group of students and unfortunately that’s one of those exposures that we have. I did ask chief to look at other options that we have available to us to prevent this from happening again. We are in the the process of doing that now," explained Dyer.
Dyer said that the reason parents were notified the next day is because they needed time to fully investigate the situation.
