Man arrested, charged with burglary after Lee Co. chase

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - A man has been arrested after leading Lee County deputies on a brief chase.
Police officers and deputies worked together to quickly apprehend Joe Nathan Lewis, 55, after he refused to stop for law enforcement Friday afternoon.
According to Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, deputies responded to a call of a robbery of a person near Grave Springs Road.
Harris said that when they tried to stop Lewis, who was driving a beige van with a missing door headed towards Highway 32, he refused to pull over.
Deputies continued to pursue Lewis, but they never reached high speeds, according to Harris.
As the van continued towards an area near schools, the Leesburg Police Department and Code Enforcement blocked the roads to keep school traffic from being affected by Lewis, explained Harris.
Later, Lewis ran the van into a ditch and tried to run from law enforcement, but Harris said he was quickly caught by Leesburg officers, handcuffed and taken to the Lee County Jail.
Harris said they determined that Lewis is a suspect in a burglary and not a robbery, which was originally reported.
Lewis is being charged with burglary and attempting to elude, according to Harris.
Harris said more charges could be pending further investigation.
Deputies are still actively investigating this case.
